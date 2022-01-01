Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Hoffman Estates
/
Hoffman Estates
/
Salmon
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve salmon
qP Greek Food with a Kick
830 North Roselle, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
ATLANTIC SALMON
$16.95
More about qP Greek Food with a Kick
Ukrainian Dishes
2314 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
Pasta With Grilled Vegetables and Salmon
$18.00
Spinach and Salmon Varenyki
$16.00
More about Ukrainian Dishes
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoffman Estates
Garlic Chicken
Greek Salad
Chili
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hoffman Estates to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston