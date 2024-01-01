Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates restaurants
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve tacos

Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

Takeout
Mini Tacos App$11.99
crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream
Steak Tacos$17.99
Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde
Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates

721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates

TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Taco$13.95
Crispy taco shells stuffed with chopped chicken, bell peppers, onions and lettuce, topped with spicy mayo
Asian Paneer Taco$12.50
Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo
