Tacos in Hoffman Estates
More about Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates
Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates
4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates
|Mini Tacos App
|$11.99
crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream
|Steak Tacos
|$17.99
Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde
More about Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates
Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates
721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates
|Asian Chicken Taco
|$13.95
Crispy taco shells stuffed with chopped chicken, bell peppers, onions and lettuce, topped with spicy mayo
|Asian Paneer Taco
|$12.50
Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo