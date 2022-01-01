Go
The HofGarden

First Floor Taproom, Second Floor Event Space, Third Floor Rooftop Beer Garden.
Neighborhood Pub Fare in Scott's Addition.
Take-away family meals available for pickup from 5-9:30 pm
Open 7 days a week from 12-10 pm

2818 W Broad St Richmond,

Popular Items

Frozen Cheddar biscuit
$.0.30 per piece
chicken breast
1.25 lb
Wings$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
paper towels
$0.93 per roll
Frozen Buttermilk biscuit
$.3 per piece
Bottled Kentucky Mule$10.00
Bourbon & House-made Ginger Beer. Top with a splash of club soda or enjoy as is! 12oz
Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
romaine hybrid lettuce
$0.25 per head!!!!
Charcuterie Box $10$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
toilet tissue
$0.65 cents per roll
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

