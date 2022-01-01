Go
Toast

Hofkuche

Come in and enjoy!

478 25th • $$

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Prosciutto & Brie Knot$9.50
Bavarian Pretzel Knot with Prosciutto and Brie
Wienerschnitzel$15.00
Breaded and Fried Pork Loin with Roasted potatoes. *Contains Eggs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

478 25th

Oakland CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hotbird

No reviews yet

Nashville hot chicken & craft beer!

Agave Uptown - Oakland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Itani Ramen + Nikkei Sushi

No reviews yet

ITANI RAMEN - Japanese izakaya for everyone in the heart of Uptown Oakland. Ramen, rice bowls, and housemade gyoza alongside cocktails, sake, and an extensive selection of Japanese whisky.
NIKKEI SUSHI- Chef Kyle Itani's new takeout only sushi restaurant. Find us under the same roof as Itani Ramen.

Shinmai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston