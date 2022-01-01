Go
Hog Heaven

Great BBQ and Steaks
2240 W Point Rd

Popular Items

Extra Ranch Dressing$0.39
Homemade!
Southwest Salad$10.89
Grilled chicken breast with Black beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, diced Tomato, Red Onion, fresh fried Tortilla Strips and Chipotle Ranch on a bed of Iceberg and Spring Mix
French Fries$2.59
1/2 pound salted to perfection.
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.79
Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons
12oz Hamburger Steak$14.49
Hand pattied, premium ground beef with grilled onions and gravy. 12oz
BBQ Cheese Fries$9.99
Crispy fries and Hickory Smoked Pork smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Ranch or Sour Cream. A whole order is plenty big enough to share
Stuffed Potato$9.99
Jumbo Baked Potato filled with Hickory Smoked Pork, topped with Corn Niblets and covered with Cheddar Jack cheese
BBQ Pork Sandwich$5.79
The "Best" Barbecue sandwich you can get. It's what makes us famous! Add your favorite sides...fries, onion rings, etc.
Pork Quesadilla$9.49
Hickory Smoked Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Smokey Barbeque Sauce, lettuce, and tomato garnish.
Served with chipotle ranch
Smoked Pork Plate$11.39
World Famous Hickory Smoked Pork
Location

La Grange GA

La Grange GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
