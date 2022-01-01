Go
Toast

HOG PIT BBQ

Happy As A Pig In Mud!

300 City Center Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Pulled Chicken, B&B Pickles, on Toasted Potato Bun
Mac & Cheese Fritter$7.45
Pulled BBQ$11.95
8oz Pulled Pork, One Side, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
Bottled Water$1.00
Hushpuppies$4.95
French Fries$3.75
Hand Cut Freis seasoned with BBQ Rub Seasoning
Hog Pit Cuban Sandwich$9.95
Smoked Pulled Pork, Country Ham, Swiss Cheese, Line Creek Beer Mustard, carolina mop sauce, B&B pickles, Potato Hoggie Bun
BBQ Pork Sandwich$8.50
Pulled Pork, B&B Pickles, on Toasted Potato Bun
Chicken Wings$11.45
6 Wings Smoked & Fried then tossed in dry rub, with Carrot & Celery Sticks, Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Two Meat Combo$16.95
Third Pound of Two Meats, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
See full menu

Location

300 City Center Parkway

Fayetteville GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tour de Italy Restaurant

No reviews yet

Enjoy award winning New York Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salads, Small Plates, Panino Sandwiches, Desserts and More! Multiple gluten-friendly options available. Great Beer and Wine selections available when dining in. Buen Apetito!

Backstage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Privilege Restaurant And Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston