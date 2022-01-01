Go
HOG WILD EXPRESS

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

551 N Kennedy

Braidwood, IL 60408

Hours

Popular Items

Curly Fries$3.50
Burger with Cheese
Meat Tornado$17.95
Cheesy Potato Bites$5.00
8 Cheesy Potato Bites served with our Alabama BBQ Sauce
French Fries$3.50
Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
Beer Battered Fish Dinner$13.95
1919 Root Beer$4.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mac & Cheese$3.50
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

551 N Kennedy, Braidwood IL 60408

Directions

