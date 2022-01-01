Go
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q image

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2299 Reviews

$$

5330 Southwest 21st Street

Topeka, KS 66604

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5330 Southwest 21st Street, Topeka KS 66604

Directions

Nearby restaurants

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill at PepperJax where we're all about customization! We have 5 entrees to choose from. 5 proteins you can add to it and a bunch of toppings, dressings, and sauces to make it your own. Who's hungry? The grill is waiting.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0386

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

PT's Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving locally-roasted PT's Coffee, breakfast, lunch, and more.

Happy Basset Brewing

No reviews yet

Brewing Beer for Dog't Best Friend

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q

orange star4.6 • 2299 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston