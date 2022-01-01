Go
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

If ordering curbside please call 278-5814 upon arrival and we will deliver your food to your car.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1440 Diana Dr. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickup Curbside
If pickup curbside option requested please call 278-5814 upon arrival and we will bring you your order. Please inlcude make and color of vehicle in special instructions area below.
Smoked Wings 1lb.$14.95
A local favorite and smoked to perfection!
Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Side Fries$5.00
Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Classic Burger$12.95
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Batter Dipped Combo (Shrimp (4) Cod (2))$17.95
2 batter dipped cod and 4 batter dipped shrimp. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice or mashed potatoes.
Fish And Chips (3)$17.95
Award winning hand battered Pacific Cod deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans or mashed potatoes.
Mac N Cheese$2.49
Not Curbside
I will come in to get my order.
1 Lb. Traditional Wings$14.95
Lightly breaded and deep fried jumbo wings. Served with carrots and celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1440 Diana Dr.

Loveland CO

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
