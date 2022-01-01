Go
Au Cheval Chicago

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

800 W RANDOLPH ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
French Fries$7.95
Garlic Aioli. (dairy free, gluten free)
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Fried House-made Bologna Sandwich$11.95
House-made bologna, American cheese, dijonaisse.
Crispy Fries w/ Egg$9.95
Mornay sauce, garlic aioli & fried farm egg. Mornay sauce served on side.
General Jane’s Honey-Fried Chicken$18.95
Chili, sesame seeds & cilantro. (dairy free)
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Soda$1.50
Thick Cut Peppered Bacon$12.95
Maple and black pepper. (dairy free, gluten free)
Chopped Salad$14.95
Bacon, egg & ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side. (gluten free)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

800 W RANDOLPH ST

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

