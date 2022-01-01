Go
Au Cheval New York

33 Cortlandt Alley

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$18.95
Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Black Pepper
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$36.95
8oz Prime Rib Roasted, Topped with Gruyere, Beef Jus, Cherry Peppers, Calabrian Chili. Served with Horseradish Cream
French Fries$11.95
Served with Garlic Aioli
Classic Au Cheval Double Cheeseburger$20.95
Triple Patty. Comes with Dijonnaise, Pickles, Onions.
Green Salad$14.95
Pickled Shallot, Herbs & Sherry Vinaigrette
Chocolate Cream Pie$18.00
Bittersweet chocolate, oreo crust, whipped vanilla cream. (produced in a facility that has nuts)
Silky Whipped Potatoes$12.95
Garlic Confit, Chicken Jus, Chives
Crispy Fries with Mornay Sauce$16.95
Fried Farm Egg, Mornay & Garlic Aioli
Charred Broccoli$14.95
Butter, Lemon

Location

33 Cortlandt Alley

New York NY

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 am
