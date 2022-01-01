House of India

Sugarfire Pie

Building on their 15-year history of collaboration, pastry chef Carolyn Downs and chef Mike Johnson decided three years ago to open a “barbecue and pie place.” When Carolyn started making pies for Sugarfire Smokehouse, she never expected to become so busy that she would need more baking space. So out of necessity Sugarfire Pie was born on October 29, 2014. Sugarfire Pie has a 50's motif with a hint of "Twin Peaks." Featuring seasonal pies, the shop also has a smoked chocolate chip cookie, pie cakes, stack pies, cobblers. hand pies, bourbon balls, anything pie! The shop also serves hand dipped ice cream and pie shakes with a variety of toppings.

