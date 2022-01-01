Go
House of India

Use Promo Code "HOI" for 10% Off Your Online Order!

8501 DELMAR BLVD.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Palak Paneer$12.50
Spinach and homemade cheese cooked in light cream sauce and herbs.
Mango Lassi$3.50
Mango flavored lassi
Vegetable Korma$12.95
Mixed vegetables in a mild cream sauce with nuts and herbs.
Garlic Nan$2.75
White flour bread with a garlic touch
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Chicken Tikka prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices (Simply fantastic)
2 Samosas$4.50
White flour patties stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas
Nan$2.25
A traditional white flour bread
Chicken Tandoori$12.50
Chicken marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices grilled over charcoal in tandoor
Lunch Box (Pick 3)$10.95
Vegetable Pakora$4.25
Chopped spinach, cauliflower, onion, potato in chickpea batter and fried
Location

8501 DELMAR BLVD.

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sugarfire Pie

Building on their 15-year history of collaboration, pastry chef Carolyn Downs and chef Mike Johnson decided three years ago to open a “barbecue and pie place.” When Carolyn started making pies for Sugarfire Smokehouse, she never expected to become so busy that she would need more baking space. So out of necessity Sugarfire Pie was born on October 29, 2014. Sugarfire Pie has a 50's motif with a hint of "Twin Peaks." Featuring seasonal pies, the shop also has a smoked chocolate chip cookie, pie cakes, stack pies, cobblers. hand pies, bourbon balls, anything pie! The shop also serves hand dipped ice cream and pie shakes with a variety of toppings.

Sugarfire Smokehouse

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

Beets & Bones

Vibrant Healthy Spot

Diego's Cantina

Elevated Mexican street food specializing in small plates & cocktails.

