Vietnamese
Ramen
Asian Fusion

Hoja

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:30 PM

3 Reviews

$$

201 S Clinton Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

Popular Items

Gyudon$12.99
Japanese beef bowl. Rice is topped with shredded beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi. Topped with sushi ginger and sesame seeds. 牛丼
R21 Taiwan ground pork
Taiwanese style braised minced pork. 台式肉燥饭
N11 Tonkotsu ramen$12.99
Pork broth; topped with chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, green onion, and sesame seeds. 豚骨拉面
A8 Taiwanese crispy chicken$5.99
台湾盐酥鸡
R30 Tonkatsu$10.99
Deep fried pork cutlet served with Tonkatsu sauce. 日式炸猪排饭
R34 Spicy beef rice bowl$12.99
辣味牛肉饭煲
R31 Pork chop$11.99
台式猪排饭
A6 Takoyaki$5.99
6 deep fried octopus balls 章鱼烧
R32 Katsu curry$12.99
Japanese curry rice. 日式咖喱饭
R35-40 Fried rice$8.99
炒饭
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed

201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City IA 52240

