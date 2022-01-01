Go
Hojas Tea House

Come on in and enjoy!

PASTRY

4501 E Carson St • $

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

Original House Chai$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
Ham N Cheese Croissant$3.95
With mayo.
Masala$4.30
Traditional Indian Chai - flavors of peppercorn, cinnamon, cardamon, ginger, cloves and coconut.
Refreshing Green$4.30
Green tea infused with spearmint and coconut.
Energize Me$4.30
Oolong tea covered with ginseng powder infused with yerba mate and served with coconut.
Matcha$4.55
Japanese style green tea known to have 10 times more antioxidants than traditional green tea.
excellent pre work out and natural focus drink.
Choose coconut or vanilla for a creamy texture.
Peaceful Lavender$4.30
Gaba oolong tea infused with lavender blossoms and served with coconut.
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$5.10
Black forest ham with egg, provolone cheese with choice of Hojas chipotle sauce, Hojas Green Pesto or plain mayo.
Substitute for egg whites - extra charge
Green Tea Coconut Infusion$4.30
Green tea and coconut.
Chefs Special Bagel$7.15
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4501 E Carson St

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
