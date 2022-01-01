Go
Toast

Hojas Tea House

Come on in and enjoy!

222 W 6th St • $

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.85
Organic Greek yogurt with berries, almonds and raw honey
Nacho's Cheese Toast Panini$7.15
Two blend cheese and jalapenos.
Coconut Cake$4.65
Three layers of light, fluffy white cake are separated with apricot marmalade and creamy vanilla custard. It is covered in whipped cream frosting and shredded coconut.
Red Velvet Cupcake$3.45
A delicious red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with cake crumbles.
Bow Tie Pasta$3.95
Avocado Toast$7.15
Croissant Toasted$2.95
Buttery, Flaky, Crisp Dough
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.95
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$5.10
Black forest ham with egg, provolone cheese with choice of Hojas chipotle sauce, Hojas Green Pesto or plain mayo.
Substitute for egg whites - extra charge
House Chai Pony$35.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

222 W 6th St

San Pedro CA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Whale and Ale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brouwerij West

No reviews yet

Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Conrad's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston