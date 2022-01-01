Hojoko
Hojoko is a rock n roll izakaya honoring the pulse of japanese nightlife by serving sushi, robata grilled yakitori and street food small plates paired with craft cocktails, premium sake, wine and beer.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
1271 BOYLSTON STREET • $$
Location
1271 BOYLSTON STREET
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
