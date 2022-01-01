Go
Hojoko

Hojoko is a rock n roll izakaya honoring the pulse of japanese nightlife by serving sushi, robata grilled yakitori and street food small plates paired with craft cocktails, premium sake, wine and beer.

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

1271 BOYLSTON STREET • $$

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Sashimi$9.00
dashi vinaigrette, serrano, sesame, lime
Snow Crab California Roll$16.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie, tobiko
Wagyu Cheeseburger$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Roll$18.00
truffle salsa, miso, fried garlic, truffle froth
Cucumber Avocado Roll$6.00
traditional uramaki
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
smoked oaxacan pasilla chile kewpie
Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
pickled thai chiles, cucumber, kewpie, tempura bits
Miso Soup$6.00
wakame, tofu, shiitake, scallion
Funky Chicken Ramen$18.00
48 hour chicken broth, soy egg, menma, robata grilled koji chicken
Spicy Miso Ramen$18.00
48 hour chicken broth, hatcho miso, spicy pork, corn tempura, menma, soy egg
Location

1271 BOYLSTON STREET

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

