Go
Toast

Hoke Poke

Come in and enjoy!

801 South Hope Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Clean & Green$9.25
Small Bowl$8.95
Sm Salmon Cilantrapeno$9.25
Lg Some Like It Hot$12.95
Large Bowl$12.95
Soda (Mex Coke)$2.45
Lg Cali Classic$12.95
Lg Salmon Cilantrapeno$12.95
Mochi Ice Cream$2.95
Lg Shrimp Thai Basil$12.95
See full menu

Location

801 South Hope Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cassell's Hamburgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen
Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily.

Border Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.

Strada Eateria & Bar

No reviews yet

World Flavors, Local Ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston