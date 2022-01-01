Hoke Poke
Come in and enjoy!
801 South Hope Street
Popular Items
Location
801 South Hope Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cassell's Hamburgers
Come in and enjoy!
We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen
Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily.
Border Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant
Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.
Strada Eateria & Bar
World Flavors, Local Ingredients!