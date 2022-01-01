Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Hola Cocina + Cantina

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Popular Items

La Estrella - Lime Margarita$14.50
Hola Traditional Corn$7.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri$25.00
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS$27.00
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS$25.00
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Churro & Dulce de leche$9.00
Guacamole - Hola Traditional$12.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
Corn Tortilla Quesadilla$10.00
queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion
Avocado Caesar Salad
romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing
Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS$22.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas NV 89141

