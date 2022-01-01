Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Hola Cocina + Cantina
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130
Las Vegas, NV 89141
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas NV 89141
Nearby restaurants
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
No Reviews
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
4.8 • 3958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
4.6 • 1578
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant