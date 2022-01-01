Go
Hola Adios Coffeeshop

Your neighborhood coffeeshop with a kitchen... wherever you're going, we're on your way.

120 Virginia Place • $$

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon and Friends Burrito$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
Slow n' Low Barbacoa Burrito$11.00
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef, scrambled eggs, sopa de arroz, red radish, pickled red onion and a zesty avocado creme.
Good Morning Señorita Blend - 16 oz Drip$3.75
She's beautiful and refined, strong but
not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.
Huevos Florentine Burrito$10.00
This simple vegetarian burrito combines fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, avocado, Wisconsin white cheddar and a creamy chipotle sauce.
Iced Latte$4.50
Hello My Name is Cold Brew Coffee - 16 oz Draft WITH ice$5.00
The Sal Burrito$11.00
The BEST chorizo ever, this Salvadoreño sausage accompanies fresh scrambled eggs, crispy home fries and sharp white Wisconsin cheddar.
Hot Latte$4.50
Carnitas Street Burrito$11.50
Fresh scrambled eggs, slow roasted carnitas, chopped white onion and cilantro and Wisconsin white cheddar. Served with our HA sauce on the side.
Basic Biscuit Sandwich$7.50
This Basic Bi...scuit uses an in-house fresh baked biscuit, topped with bacon, folded egg and sharp white Wisconsin cheddar.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

120 Virginia Place

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
