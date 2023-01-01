Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Holbrook restaurants you'll love

Holbrook restaurants
  • Holbrook

Holbrook's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Holbrook restaurants

The Brook Kitchen & Tap image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brook Kitcken And Tap

200 S Franklin St, Holbrook

Avg 4.1 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Tips$21.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Brook Platter$23.95
Our signature steak tips with boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with choice of two sides.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ chicken and sautéed onions, served with salsa and sour cream.
More about The Brook Kitcken And Tap
Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill image

 

Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill - 777 Plymouth St

777 Plymouth St, Holbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Grilled Chicken Club$15.50
Greek$11.50
Rueben$15.50
More about Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill - 777 Plymouth St
Consumer pic

 

Pi Bon Pan

462 N Franklin Street, Holbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pi Bon Pan

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Holbrook

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

