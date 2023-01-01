Holbrook restaurants you'll love
Must-try Holbrook restaurants
More about Karvers Grille
Karvers Grille
480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$15.00
Our signature wings hand-tossed in your choice of sauce.
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$15.00
Loaded with cheddar cheese and elbow macaroni. Served with chipotle ranch.
|Santa Fe Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, diced egg, corn, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing
More about Senor Taco Mexican Grill - Holbrook
WRAPS • PIZZA • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Senor Taco Mexican Grill - Holbrook
480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook
|Popular items
|Guacamole and Chips
|$9.95
Fresh made daily
|Large Quesadillas
|$0.00
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
|Classic Burrito
|$0.00
Flour Tortilla filled with rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00