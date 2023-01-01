Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Holbrook restaurants you'll love

Holbrook restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Holbrook

Karvers Grille

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$15.00
Our signature wings hand-tossed in your choice of sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites$15.00
Loaded with cheddar cheese and elbow macaroni. Served with chipotle ranch.
Santa Fe Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, diced egg, corn, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing
WRAPS • PIZZA • BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Senor Taco Mexican Grill - Holbrook

480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road, Holbrook

Avg 4.7 (2278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole and Chips$9.95
Fresh made daily
Large Quesadillas$0.00
Flour tortilla with blended cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Classic Burrito$0.00
Flour Tortilla filled with rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Add 2oz Guacamole $2.20 / Add Roasted Corn $0.85 / Add Chiptole Sauce $0.85 / Add Whole Wheat Tortilla $1.00
Toast Coffee House - Express

4250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Holbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miami Herald$6.00
Mixed Berry
Coffee$3.00
BLT On Multigrain$9.95
Quesadillas

Chili

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (791 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
