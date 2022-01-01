Chicken salad in Holbrook
Holbrook restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Karvers Grille
Karvers Grille
480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook
|Karver's Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, corn, red onions, candied walnuts, onion straws, crispy chicken cutlet & honey chipotle BBQ dressing
|Karver's Fried Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, corn, red onions, candied walnuts, onion straws, crispy chicken cutlet & honey chipotle BBQ dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Romaine, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, buffalo chicken & chunky bleu cheese dressing