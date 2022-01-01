Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Holbrook

Go
Holbrook restaurants
Toast

Holbrook restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Karvers Grille

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd, Holbrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Karver's Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, corn, red onions, candied walnuts, onion straws, crispy chicken cutlet & honey chipotle BBQ dressing
Karver's Fried Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, corn, red onions, candied walnuts, onion straws, crispy chicken cutlet & honey chipotle BBQ dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
Romaine, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, buffalo chicken & chunky bleu cheese dressing
More about Karvers Grille
Toast Coffee House - Express image

 

Toast Coffee House - Express

4250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Holbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Chicken Salad$6.95
More about Toast Coffee House - Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Holbrook

Chili

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Holbrook to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston