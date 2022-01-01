Go
Hold Out Brewing

Hold Out Brewing is a brewpub. We make beer 8 barrels at a time. We smash burgers two patties at a time. You can find us in old west Austin, across the courtyard from Better Half Coffee and Cocktails. Hold Out Brewing is open, Tuesday-Friday from 11am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday from 10am - 10pm.

HAMBURGERS

1208 W 4th St • $

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)

HALF Hold Out Cobb Salad$8.00
Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, Tasso ham & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds
Veggie Hold Out Classic Burger (Single)$9.00
Smashed BEYOND BURGER® patty, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion
Comeback Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy all white meat chicken, comeback
sauce, curry bread & butter pickles
French Fries$5.00
w/ Ketchup
Hold Out Classic Single$7.00
Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion (sub vegetarian BEYOND BURGER® option)
Hold Out Classic Burger$11.00
Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.
HALF Chop Chop Salad$7.00
shredded cabbage & carrot, power greens, edamame, avocado, green beans & radish, spicy peanuts, mint & basil, peach-kimchi vinaigrette
Curly Fries$6.00
w/ Ketchup
*Contains Gluten
Upscale
Formal
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1208 W 4th St

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
