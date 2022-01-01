Holden restaurants you'll love

Holden restaurants
Toast
  • Holden

Holden's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Holden restaurants

Say Cheese at Cold Harbor 12-4pm image

 

Wayland Winter Farmer's Market

11 Malden St, Holden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PICKLEBACK$11.00
Cheddar, dill pickles, bacon
CAPRESE$10.00
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze
FIGGIN' GOAT$10.00
Goat cheese, fig jam, arugula
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

797 Main Street, Holden

Avg 4 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
French Fries$3.19
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Siam 9 image

 

Siam 9

456 Main St, Holden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Siam Drunken Noodle (Online Dinner)
Rice vermicelli noodle with bell peppers, onions, bean sprouts and egg in yellow curry.
Dumplings$7.45
Delicious dumplings, filled with pork. Steamed or Fried served with our homemade tangy soy sauce, topped with crispy garlic.
Thai Chicken Spring Roll$7.45
Homemade, fried crispy rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, carrot and vermicelli noodle. Server with sweet chili sauce.
