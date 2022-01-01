Fried rice in Holden
Holden restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai House Of Holden
Thai House Of Holden
680 Main Street, Holden
|L Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.95
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$14.95
|Basil Fried Rice
|$14.95
More about Siam 9
Siam 9
456 Main St, Holden
|Mango Fried Rice (Online Dinner)
Fried rice with mango, carrots, peas, scallions, chicken and shrimp cooked in yellow curry.
|Pineapple Fried Rice (Online Dinner)
Fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, scallions and pineapple in yellow curry.
|Siam Fried Rice (Online Dinner)
House fried rice with chicken and shrimp with egg, onions, carrots, peas and scallions.