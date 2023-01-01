Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Holden

Holden restaurants
Holden restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Pholicious Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar - 1062 Main Street

1062 Main Street, Holden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
27. Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi$7.50
Bahn Mi -Baguette stuffed with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, and mayo
44. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl$14.00
Healthy, light and thin rice noodles with lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and your choice of protein served with fish sauce
More about Pholicious Asian Fusion Restaurant & Bar - 1062 Main Street
Chicken Satay image

 

Siam 9 - Holden MA

456 Main St, Holden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Satay (4 Pcs)$8.95
Grilled chicken skewers, marinated with creamy coconut milk and house sauce. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
More about Siam 9 - Holden MA

