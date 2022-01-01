Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Holden

Go
Holden restaurants
Toast

Holden restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Thai House Of Holden

680 Main Street, Holden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Noodle Soup$12.95
Rice noodle and bean sprout in bone broth with choice chicken, beef, or pork., topped with chopped scallion, cilantro, and garlic Served in large bowl
Wonton Noodle soup$12.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.95
More about Thai House Of Holden
Item pic

 

Siam 9

456 Main St, Holden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum with Noodle Soup (Online)$12.95
Authentic Thai style Tom Yum with mild spicy broth served with rice noodles. Choice of chicken or shrimp.
Thai Noodle Soup (Online)
Delicious braised chicken broth served with rice noodles, bean sprouts and chicken.
Roasted Duck with Noodle Soup (Online)$12.95
Braised duck broth served with rice noodles and sliced roasted duck with crispy garlic oil, cilantro and scallions.
More about Siam 9

Browse other tasty dishes in Holden

Pad See

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Pancakes

Duck Noodle Soup

Pineapple Fried Rice

Yellow Curry

Pad Thai

Map

More near Holden to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston