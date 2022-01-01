Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tom yum soup in
Holden
/
Holden
/
Tom Yum Soup
Holden restaurants that serve tom yum soup
Thai House Of Holden
680 Main Street, Holden
No reviews yet
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
$12.95
More about Thai House Of Holden
Siam 9
456 Main St, Holden
No reviews yet
Tom Yum with Noodle Soup (Online)
$12.95
Authentic Thai style Tom Yum with mild spicy broth served with rice noodles. Choice of chicken or shrimp.
More about Siam 9
