HITW Williamsburg

Serving speciality coffee, Aussie brunch favorites and a seasonally charged dinner menu alongside an extensive wine and seasonal cocktail list

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

292 Bedford Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

Bolognese Rigatoni$21.00
rigatoni bolognese, bolognese, pomodoro, parmesan
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
arctic char$26.00
Arctic Char, gigante beans, pea leaves, romesco, fried leeks
chicken$28.00
chicken, peperonata, green harissa, labne, arugula salad
brussel sprouts$14.00
blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
og burger$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
market salad$17.00
market salad, tomatoes, avocado, radish, carrot ribbons, feta, lemon vinagrette, toasted pepitas
Market Salad$14.00
tomatoes, avocado, radish, carrot ribbons, feta, lemon vinagrette, toasted pepitas
Brekkie Roll$16.00
double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

292 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
