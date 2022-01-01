HITW Williamsburg
Serving speciality coffee, Aussie brunch favorites and a seasonally charged dinner menu alongside an extensive wine and seasonal cocktail list
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
292 Bedford Ave • $$
292 Bedford Ave
Brooklyn NY
