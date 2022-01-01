Go
Hollan-Dazed

Fast Casual Breakfast Spot with Chef Inspired Dishes

1275 E. 1st Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Drink/Tea$2.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonaid, Orange Fanta, Dr. Pepper and Iced Tea
Blood Orange Sunrise$5.00
Fresh Orange Juice, Splash of Lime and House Made Blood Orange Syrup
Iced Charlie Joe Chai$3.50
Blueberry Lemonade$5.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, House Made Blueberry Syrup and A Splash of Lime
Fresh Orange Juice$4.00
large
*NEW* Horchocolat$6.00
Locally Roasted Cold Brew$3.00
Iced Coffee$3.50
*NEW* Raspberry White Chocolate Iced Latte$5.25
Organic Hot Caramel Apple Cider$6.00
Big B's Organic Cider, Caramel syrup, steamed to perfection
Attributes and Amenities

QR Codes
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1275 E. 1st Ave.

Broomfield CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
