Beef noodles in Holland

Go
Holland restaurants
Holland restaurants that serve beef noodles

Consumer pic

 

Mizu Sushi

99 E 8th st Suite 110, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Spicy Bibim Noodle$15.99
More about Mizu Sushi
Consumer pic

 

OI Asian Bistro

68 West 8th Street, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Drunken Noodle$17.00
flat rice noodle with bell pepper, basil leaf
More about OI Asian Bistro

