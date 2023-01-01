Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Holland

Go
Holland restaurants
Toast

Holland restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

8th Street Eateries Holland

84 West 8th Street, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Blanco. Served with spicy or mild salsa
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, refried beans and Spanish rice.
More about 8th Street Eateries Holland
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Playa Tacos + Tequila

2155 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Burrito$16.00
oven-roasted pork, large flour tortilla, pico, guacamole, salsa roja, served with charro beans + rice
Steak Burrito$18.50
grilled skirt steak, large flour tortilla, pico, guacamole, salsa roja, served with charro beans + rice
Chicken Burrito$16.00
braised chicken, large flour tortilla, pico, guacamole, salsa verde, served with charro beans + rice
More about Playa Tacos + Tequila

