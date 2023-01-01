Burritos in Holland
Holland restaurants that serve burritos
8th Street Eateries Holland
84 West 8th Street, Holland
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Chicken, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Blanco. Served with spicy or mild salsa
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, refried beans and Spanish rice.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Playa Tacos + Tequila
2155 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland
|Pork Burrito
|$16.00
oven-roasted pork, large flour tortilla, pico, guacamole, salsa roja, served with charro beans + rice
|Steak Burrito
|$18.50
grilled skirt steak, large flour tortilla, pico, guacamole, salsa roja, served with charro beans + rice
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
braised chicken, large flour tortilla, pico, guacamole, salsa verde, served with charro beans + rice