Cappuccino in Holland

Holland restaurants
Toast

Holland restaurants that serve cappuccino

Kin Coffee and Craft House image

 

Kin Coffee and Craft House

1200 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
2oz Espresso with 4oz Steamed Milk
More about Kin Coffee and Craft House
The 205 Coffee Bar image

SMOKED SALMON

The 205 Coffee Bar

205 Columbia Avenue, Holland

Avg 4.7 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
2oz of espresso
4oz of steamed milk
More about The 205 Coffee Bar

