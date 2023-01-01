Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Holland

Holland restaurants
Holland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

8th Street Eateries Holland

84 West 8th Street, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about 8th Street Eateries Holland
The Paisley Pig Gastropub image

 

The Paisley Pig Gastropub - Holland

1642 S Shore dr, holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.75
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about The Paisley Pig Gastropub - Holland

