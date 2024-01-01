Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Holland

Go
Holland restaurants
Toast

Holland restaurants that serve curry

Consumer pic

 

Mizu Sushi

99 E 8th st Suite 110, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$15.99
More about Mizu Sushi
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waverly Stone

20 W 8th St, Holland

Avg 4.7 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Salad$14.00
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries seasoned with curry and served on naan with tomato and lettuce
More about Waverly Stone

Browse other tasty dishes in Holland

White Pizza

Cake

Cappuccino

Greek Salad

Egg Rolls

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Map

More near Holland to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (179 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jenison

No reviews yet

Coopersville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (179 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (754 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1859 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston