Greek salad in Holland

Holland restaurants
Toast

Holland restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Crust 54 Downtown Holland

45 East 8th Street, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Entree Greek Salad$9.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1-2
Family Salad Greek$15.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Served with Greek Vinaigrette. Serves 4
Side Salad Greek$5.54
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1
More about Crust 54 Downtown Holland
Item pic

 

Crust 54 South Washington

1145 South Washington Avenue, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Entree Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 1-2
Side Salad Greek$5.54
Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 1
Family Salad Greek$16.00
Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 4
More about Crust 54 South Washington

Map

Map

