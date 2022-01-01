Greek salad in Holland
Holland restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Crust 54 Downtown Holland
Crust 54 Downtown Holland
45 East 8th Street, Holland
|Entree Greek Salad
|$9.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1-2
|Family Salad Greek
|$15.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Served with Greek Vinaigrette. Serves 4
|Side Salad Greek
|$5.54
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1
More about Crust 54 South Washington
Crust 54 South Washington
1145 South Washington Avenue, Holland
|Entree Greek Salad
|$9.00
Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 1-2
|Side Salad Greek
|$5.54
Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 1
|Family Salad Greek
|$16.00
Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 4