Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Holland
/
Holland
/
Naan
Holland restaurants that serve naan
The Paisley Pig Gastropub
1642 S Shore dr, holland
No reviews yet
Naan Refill
$2.00
More about The Paisley Pig Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Waverly Stone Gastropub
20 W 8th St, Holland
Avg 4.7
(1091 reviews)
Online - Bahn Naan
$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Pickled Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Peanuts, Wasabi
More about Waverly Stone Gastropub
Browse other tasty dishes in Holland
Nachos
Cookies
Greek Salad
Salmon
Pies
Pretzels
Tacos
White Pizza
More near Holland to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Grand Haven
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston