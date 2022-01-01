Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollidaysburg restaurants you'll love

Hollidaysburg restaurants
  • Hollidaysburg

Must-try Hollidaysburg restaurants

Allegheny Creamery & Crepes image

 

Allegheny Creamery & Crepes

505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, Hollidaysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lumberjack Crepe$12.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, mixed peppers, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Hash$10.00
Bacon, red peppers, caramelized onions, potato hash with cheddar cheese and two over easy eggs.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$11.00
Sliced buffalo chicken breast, 3 colby jack, roasted tomato, red onion, bacon, house hot sauce and ranch dressing.
More about Allegheny Creamery & Crepes
Restaurant banner

 

Donut Connection

1411 Blair St, Hollidaysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Donut Connection
Best Way Pizza image

 

Best Way Pizza

912 Blair St, Hollidaysburg

No reviews yet
More about Best Way Pizza
