Cobb salad in Hollidaysburg
Hollidaysburg restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Dream Restaurant
Dream Restaurant
1500 Allegheny St, Holidaysburg
|Farmhouse Cobb Salad
|$15.50
Crisp greens, roasted tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumber, blue cheese, pickled eggs, grilled chicken and crispy onions
More about Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, Hollidaysburg
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Organic Greens, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hardboiled Egg, Kunzler Slab Bacon, Avocado, Aged Blue Cheese, Carrot Curls, housemade ranch dressing
|1/2 Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.00
Mixed baby kale greens, roasted tomato, cucumber, harboiled egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese and carrot curls.