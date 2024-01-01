Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hollidaysburg

Hollidaysburg restaurants that serve tacos

Dream Restaurant

1500 Allegheny St, Holidaysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.50
Served in a fresh crisp homemade taco bowl
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny

505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, Hollidaysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$11.00
Cage Free ScrambledEggs, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Galo, Choice of Kunzler Bacon, Sausage, Or Beyond Meat, Middlefield Colby Jack, Mozzarella and provolone blend
Cajun Whitefish Tacos$13.00
Shredded Caggabe Blend, Tomatillio Salsa, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Sriacha Aioli
