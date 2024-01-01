Tacos in Hollidaysburg
Hollidaysburg restaurants that serve tacos
More about Dream Restaurant
Dream Restaurant
1500 Allegheny St, Holidaysburg
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Served in a fresh crisp homemade taco bowl
More about Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, Hollidaysburg
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.00
Cage Free ScrambledEggs, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Galo, Choice of Kunzler Bacon, Sausage, Or Beyond Meat, Middlefield Colby Jack, Mozzarella and provolone blend
|Cajun Whitefish Tacos
|$13.00
Shredded Caggabe Blend, Tomatillio Salsa, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Sriacha Aioli