Hollis restaurants you'll love

Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road
3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis
Popular items
Pasta Garden
|$21.00
Pan seared zucchini, summer squash, onions and peppers simmered in a white wine lemon butter sauce with linguine topped with Romano cheese
BLT
|$9.00
Hickory-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Served on brick-oven ciabatta bread with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone
Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis
9 Market Place, Hollis
Popular items
California Turkey "Club" Sandwich
|$12.00
Turkey, Spicy Bacon Mayo, Little Leaf, Tomato, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese on Sourdough
Chocolate Chip
|$2.00
Traditional cookie filled with dark chocolate pieces
Waffle Sandwich
|$7.00
Belgian waffle, egg, Monterey Jack cheese, sausage, Mikes hot honey
Available until 11 AM
Pizzeria Zacharia Bar & Grill - 85 Runnells Bridge Rd
85 Runnells Bridge Rd, Hollis