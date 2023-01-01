Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollis restaurants you'll love

Go
Hollis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hollis

Must-try Hollis restaurants

Hollis Country Kitchen (new) image

 

Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road

3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Garden$21.00
Pan seared zucchini, summer squash, onions and peppers simmered in a white wine lemon butter sauce with linguine topped with Romano cheese
BLT$9.00
Hickory-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$10.00
Served on brick-oven ciabatta bread with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone
More about Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road
Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis image

 

Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis

9 Market Place, Hollis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Turkey "Club" Sandwich$12.00
Turkey, Spicy Bacon Mayo, Little Leaf, Tomato, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese on Sourdough
Chocolate Chip$2.00
Traditional cookie filled with dark chocolate pieces
Waffle Sandwich$7.00
Belgian waffle, egg, Monterey Jack cheese, sausage, Mikes hot honey
Available until 11 AM
More about Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis
Main pic

 

Pizzeria Zacharia Bar & Grill - 85 Runnells Bridge Rd

85 Runnells Bridge Rd, Hollis

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Pizzeria Zacharia Bar & Grill - 85 Runnells Bridge Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hollis

Scallops

Egg Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Clams

Clam Chowder

Chicken Pot Pies

Map

More near Hollis to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (435 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston