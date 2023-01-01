Chicken sandwiches in Hollis
Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road
3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis
|Country Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Louisiana-style buttermilk marianted fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a roll
Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis
9 Market Place, Hollis
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Roast Chicken, Mayo, Scallion, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Apples, Craisins & Little Leaf Lettuce on Honey Wheat
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Ranch Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cucumber, Carrot, Lettuce on Brioche Roll