Egg sandwiches in Hollis

Hollis restaurants
Hollis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Hollis Country Kitchen (new) image

 

Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road

3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Fried egg with cheese on your choice of bread
More about Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road
Item pic

 

Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis

9 Market Place, Hollis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Garlic-spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Egg & Monterey Jack Cheese on English muffin.
Available until 11AM.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
On your choice of English muffin or plain bagel.
Add bacon, veggies, sausage
Available until 11AM.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Bacon, Egg & Monterey Jack Cheese on a plain bagel.
Available until 11AM.
More about Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis

