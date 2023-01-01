Egg sandwiches in Hollis
Hollis restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Hollis Country Kitchen - 3 Proctor Hill Road
3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Fried egg with cheese on your choice of bread
Buckley's Bakery-Cafe of Hollis
9 Market Place, Hollis
|Veggie, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Garlic-spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Egg & Monterey Jack Cheese on English muffin.
Available until 11AM.
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
On your choice of English muffin or plain bagel.
Add bacon, veggies, sausage
Available until 11AM.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Bacon, Egg & Monterey Jack Cheese on a plain bagel.
Available until 11AM.