Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hollister

Go
Hollister restaurants
Toast

Hollister restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Micheladas Bar and Grill

427 San Benito st, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito De Birria$14.99
Burrito de Birria$14.99
Burrito De Camaron$15.25
More about Micheladas Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

LOS CUATES TAQUERIA

220 San Felipe Rd, Hollister

Avg 4.6 (6080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Regular Burrito$8.99
includes choice of meat, rice, beans, & guacamole
Meat Lovers Burrito$9.99
includes choice of meat & guacamole
Veggie Burrito$7.99
includes rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, & sour cream.
More about LOS CUATES TAQUERIA

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollister

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Hollister to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston