Burritos in Hollister
Hollister restaurants that serve burritos
More about Micheladas Bar and Grill
Micheladas Bar and Grill
427 San Benito st, Hollister
|Burrito De Birria
|$14.99
|Burrito de Birria
|$14.99
|Burrito De Camaron
|$15.25
More about LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
220 San Felipe Rd, Hollister
|Regular Burrito
|$8.99
includes choice of meat, rice, beans, & guacamole
|Meat Lovers Burrito
|$9.99
includes choice of meat & guacamole
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.99
includes rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, & sour cream.