Burritos in Hollister

Hollister restaurants
Hollister restaurants that serve burritos

Coffee on the Rocks - 1809 U.S. 65 Business

1809 U.S. 65 Business, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$4.50
More about Coffee on the Rocks - 1809 U.S. 65 Business
El Patio Mexican Grill -

165 Southtowne Blvd Suite A, Hollister

TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Grande$15.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, cheddar cheese and a side of lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and beans
Burrito California$17.00
A 14-inch burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños, covered in our signature poblano queso
More about El Patio Mexican Grill -

