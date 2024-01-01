Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hollister

Go
Hollister restaurants
Toast

Hollister restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Hook and Ladder Pizza Company

26 Downing Street, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Calzone-$0.00
For a taste of the Southwest...hamburger, red onions and jalapeños topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and our special bean sauce (taco sauce served on the side).
Taco Pizza-$0.00
For a taste of the Southwest...hamburger, red onions and jalapeños topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and our special bean sauce (taco sauce served on the side).
More about Hook and Ladder Pizza Company
Consumer pic

 

El Patio Mexican Grill -

165 Southtowne Blvd Suite A, Hollister

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco | Birria$4.00
A single taco de asada on a soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions
Quesa Birria Tacos$18.00
More about El Patio Mexican Grill -

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollister

Burritos

Nachos

Cheesecake

Chef Salad

Strawberry Cheesecake

Cake

Map

More near Hollister to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Nixa

No reviews yet

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston