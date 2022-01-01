Go
  Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL

Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL

Southern Fusion Eatery

85 North Bancroft Street

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$7.00
Served w/House-Made Comeback Sauce
Flap Jack Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese$9.00
Iron Skillet Fried Bologna on House-Made Flap Jacks, Topped w/ Hoop Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and House Comeback Sauce. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
Fried Apple Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped w/ Bacon, Hatch Pepper Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, and Caramelized Apples on Texas Toast. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
Nashville Hot Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
Chicken Tenders
Served w/ Toasted Bun, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.
U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish
Fried or Blackened. Served w/ Hushpuppies, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.
PoBoy
French Bread with Your Choice of Protein, Lettuce, Wickles Pickles, and Comeback Sauce. Served with One Side.
Southern-Style Bone-In Fried Chicken
Served w/ Toasted Bun, Choice of One Side, and Choice of One Soul Sauce.
Nashville Hot Chicken-Fried Steak Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak, Nashville Hot Sauce, Topped w/ Lettuce, Sweet and Spicy Pickles, and Comeback Sauce on Texas Toast. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
Chicken Pot Pie Chimichanga$13.00
Flour Tortilla Laced w/ Hoop Cheese and House Pot Pie Filling, Fried and Topped w/ Fresh Pico de Gallo and Avocado Crème Fresh. Served w/ Choice of One Side.
Location

85 North Bancroft Street

Fairhope AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
