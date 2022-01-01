Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL
Southern Fusion Eatery
Location
85 North Bancroft Street
Fairhope AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
