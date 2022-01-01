Go
Toast

Holly Hill Inn

A warm welcome awaits you at the Holly Hill Inn, a charming fine dining restaurant in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass horse country. Holly Hill Inn is owned by Ouita Michel, who has been honored with several nominations as Best Chef Southeast and Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. Michel and her husband, Chris, have welcomed guests from all over the world to their historic restaurant since 2001.

SMOKED SALMON

426 N Winter St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Loin$60.00
Smoked and Carved Stone Cross Pork Loin Roast
Roasted Fall Vegetables
Potato Puree
Mixed greens salad, blue cheese dressing, bacon, cucumber, tomato, croutons
Midway Bakery Dinner Rolls with house butter
Local Apple Crisp
PICNIC ON GROUNDS
Select this item to let us know if you'd like to picnic with us on the front lawn or porch! Please type in your vehicle make, model and color below so we can know when you've arrived. Special request? add it below! Be sure to click "Add to Cart" before you go on to order. We regret that we are unable to reserve our outdoor tables at this time; they're all available on a first come/first served basis.
Full Kentucky Breakfast$25.00
Stone Cross Farm breakfast sausage and thick cut bacon, two eggs any way, cheesy potato casserole, sweet potato pancake with whipped goat cheese, sorghum and candied pecans, buttermilk biscuit and house butter
Poached pear with creme fraiche and granola
Four Course Chef's Dinner$55.00
Your Chef's Dinner ticket secures your reservation. Please note that a 20% service charge will be added to your purchase and is reflected as part of the total tax amount.
Other dishes and beverages will be available for purchase on arrival.
If you're joining other guests who are members of the same party, please make a note in the special instructions so you may all be seated together.
Marmite Dieppoise$35.00
Jumbo prawn, diver scallop, filet of monkfish and julienne of leeks, celery, fennel and potato simmered with french cider, fumet, creme fraiche and herbs
Includes:
French bread, house butter, Salad Day's salad with shaved vegetables, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola and apple cider vinaigrette, and Midway Bakery sour cream apple pie
Eggplant Moussaka$35.00
Roasted eggplant, spicy tomato sauce, roasted peppers, béchamel, fresh Holly Hill garden herbs
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
Farmer Joe's Dry-aged Duck$45.00
Butternut squash risotto, charred Salad Days carrots, fried sage, elderberry beurre rouge
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
Prime Bone-in 16 oz. Cowgirl Ribeye$70.00
Brushed with duck fat and grilled, fire-roasted root vegetables and fingerling potatoes with Capriole goat cheese, harissa
Served with:
Midway Bakery Dinner Roll, Happy Jack’s honey butter
Local Bibb Lettuce Salad with pickled peppers, sliced cucumber, cornbread crumble and herbed buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Bread Pudding with bourbon sauce
CURBSIDE PICKUP
Describe your vehicle for us (Make, Model & Color) in "Special Instructions" below. When finished, click "Add to Cart". This will help us find you when you arrive. Please pull up to the parking area at the rear of our lot; look for our bright red curbside pick-up banner!
NY Strip Steak$45.00
Allium puree, baby bok choy, demi glace.
Spring salad of lettuces, goat cheese, strawberries, oranges spiced pecans and sorghum vinaigrette.
Focaccia, butter, dark chocolate torte.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet

Location

426 N Winter St

Midway KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gibson's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern Rustic Thoroughbred Bourbon Centric Chop house and Wood fired Pizza Restaurant

Heirloom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Jockey

No reviews yet

Enjoy

Wallace Station

No reviews yet

Open for Curbside!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston