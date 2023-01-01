Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Holly

Holly restaurants that serve reuben

Bottoms Up Food and Spirits - 14007 Dixie Hwy

14007 Dixie Hwy, Holly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$15.45
Corned beef, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss, and 1000 island on grilled rye bread
Bittersweet Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bittersweet Cafe

112 S Saginaw St, Holly

Avg 4.8 (582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$11.99
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye
Rose Manor Reuben$12.99
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island on rye.
Pastrami Reuben$14.99
Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye
