Reuben in Holly
Holly restaurants that serve reuben
More about Bottoms Up Food and Spirits - 14007 Dixie Hwy
Bottoms Up Food and Spirits - 14007 Dixie Hwy
14007 Dixie Hwy, Holly
|Reuben
|$15.45
Corned beef, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss, and 1000 island on grilled rye bread
More about Bittersweet Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bittersweet Cafe
112 S Saginaw St, Holly
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.99
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye
|Rose Manor Reuben
|$12.99
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island on rye.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$14.99
Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye