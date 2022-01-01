Holly Springs American restaurants you'll love

Mason Jar image

 

Mason Jar

114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs

Kids Chicken and Waffles$8.00
Two chicken tenders, half of a waffle, maple syrup,
and honey butter
Chicken and Waffles$15.50
Buttermilk fried chicken with golden
brown waffles. Served with
bourbon-infused maple syrup and
honey butter. Comes with a side salad
Flank Steak Salad$14.50
Grilled flank steak with blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, walnuts,
and red onions served with honey balsamic dressing
Pimiento Tea Room image

 

Pimiento Tea Room

200 N. Main St., Holly Springs

Ten Layer Salad
iceberg | tomato | celery | monterey jack | pickled red onion | egg | green peas | pimiento cheese dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {vegetarian, gf}
Turtle Bean Soup
black turtle beans | cumin| chow chow | corn chips | scallions | {vegan, gf}
Brunswick Stew$4.00
chicken | tomatoes | corn | limas | green beans | corn pudding
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Eggs Up Grill

4216 Lassiter Road, Holly Springs

Avg 4.8 (2108 reviews)
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
